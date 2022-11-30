Little Simz and Knucks share Best Album gong at Mobo Awards

Little Simz and Knucks were named as the joint winners of the Best Album accolade at the Mobo Awards in London on Wednesday (30.11.22).

The 28-year-old rap star and Knucks became the first artists to ever share the award in the history of the Mobos, which seek to honour achievements in music of black origin.

The judges explained that both artists "showed where British rap can go, both production-wise and lyrically".

Simz was recognised for her album 'Sometimes I Might Be Introvert', while Knucks received acclaimed for his record 'Alpha Place'.

Simz lost out on the Best Female Act award to PinkPantheress, while Central Cee won in the Best Male Act category.

Meanwhile, Nigerian star Burna Boy won two awards on the night, including Best International and Best African Act.

Elsewhere, Craig David received a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to British music.

The 41-year-old star - who released his debut album, 'Born to Do It', in 2000 - dedicated the accolade to his dad.

The chart-topping singer - who won his first Mobo Award 22 years ago - said at London's Wembley Arena: "Thank you to my dad, who was part of the Windrush era. He came over to this country and he experienced racism, he experienced being bullied ... but he nurtured me and showed me love.

"He always said to me, 'Never dim your light'. And I love you dad for that, because that's served me so well throughout my life."

Nile Rodgers received a lifetime achievement gong, too.

And the 70-year-old star - who was born in New York - admitted that he's always been made to at home in the UK capital.

He said: "The UK has always supported me and always supported my efforts when sometimes in America racism played a part in my development.

"I always say to people, I have been swimming upstream my entire life."

Full list of award winners:

Best male act:

Central Cee

Best female act:

PinkPantheress

Album of the year:

Knucks - Alpha Place

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Song of the year:

Dreya Mac, Felixthe1st and Finch Fetti - Own Brand (Baddie)

Video of the year:

Central Cee - Doja

Best RnB/Soul act:

Mahalia

Best grime act:

D Double E

Best Hip Hop act:

D-Block Europe

Best international act:

Burna Boy

Best performance in a TV show/film:

Kano as Sully - Top Boy

Best media personality:

Nella Rose

Best alternative music act:

Bob Vylan

Best electronic/dance act:

Nia Archives

Best African music act:

Burna Boy

Best gospel act:

Still Shadey

Best jazz act:

Ezra Collective

Best Caribbean music act:

Skillibeng

Best producer:

Inflo