Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel requests to manage his estate

Aaron Carter's twin sister Angel has filed paperwork asking to be the administrator of his estate.

The I Want Candy singer tragically died in his California home on 5 November at the age 34, leaving behind a 12-month-old son named Prince.

According to The Blast, Aaron's twin Angel has asked a judge to put her in charge of her late brother's estate.

"I, Angel Conrad, hereby nominate myself as administrator of Estate of the decedent - Aaron Carter," the paperwork reads. "I am the sister of the decedent Aaron Carter. Under the California Probate Code I am entitled to Letters of Administration of the Estate of Aaron Carter, by virtue of being the surviving sister of the decedent. I am a resident of the State of California and I am over the age of 18."

Aaron didn't have a will in place when he died. In her filing, Angel listed his son Prince as a possible beneficiary of the estate.

According to the publication, the singer's net worth has been valued at $550,000 (£461,000), with his personal possessions being valued at $200,000 (£168,000), and property listed as $350,000 (£294,000).

Also on Tuesday, Aaron's fiancée Melanie Martin told Us Weekly that she doesn't want "any bad blood" with his family and hopes their son Prince will be looked after.

"I don't want any problems or stress over Aaron's estate," she said. "I just want Prince to be taken care of and want Aaron's legacy to live on... Whoever wants to be in Prince's life can be in Prince's life."

Aaron's cause of death has yet to be released. He was cremated in early November and Angel is in possession of his ashes.