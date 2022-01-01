Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies

Fleetwood Mac musician Christine McVie has died.

According to a spokesperson, the singer-songwriter passed away surrounded by family while in hospital following a short illness on Wednesday morning. She was 79.

"We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie," a statement reads.

Born Christine Perfect in Lancashire, England, the vocalist-keyboardist joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970 after marrying bandmember John McVie.

A few years later, the couple moved to the U.S., and by 1974, Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham joined the band.

In light of the sad news, a representative for Fleetwood Mac issued a statement via social media paying tribute to Christine.

"There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special, and talented beyond measure," they posted. "She was the best musician anyone could have in their band, the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

Christine and John divorced in 1976. She was also married to Eduardo Quintela from 1986 until 2003.

The Little Lies hitmaker was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

Over the course of her career, Christine also released three solo albums.