The Rolling Stones announce 'greatest hits' style live album

The Rolling Stones are releasing a live 'greatest hits' style album celebrating their 60 year career.

The '(I can't Get No) Satisfaction' legends - made up of Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and late drummer Charlie Watts - have announced plans to unveil 'GRRR Live!', recorded during the group's 50th anniversary tour in 2012.

A decade ago on December 15, the band took to the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey for the last of four shows in the New York are as part of the '50 And Counting Tour'.

The now iconic concert - which has been re-edited and remixed for the upcoming release - featured guest appearances from the likes of Bruce Springsteen on 'Tumbling Dice', and Lady Gaga on 'Gimme Shelter'.

Other surprise stars included The Black Keys ('Who Do You Love?'), Gary Clark Jr. and John Mayer ('Going Down') and Mick Taylor ('Midnight Rambler').

The show aired on pay per view in 2012, but hasn't been available to fans until now, with various formats due to drop on February 10, 2023.

As well as three LP packages - black, white and red - there will also be a double CD version, as well as options for a double CD edition with either a BluRay or DVD of the gig.

As well as the show in full, three tracks from the December 13 show - also in Newark - will be available as bonus features on the DVD and Blu-Ray editions.

Those three bonus tracks will be a collaboration with John Mayer on 'Respectable', as well as performances of 'Gimme Shelter' and 'Around And Around'.

The Rolling Stones' 'GRRR Live!' will be released on multiple physical and digital fortmas by Mercury Studios on February 10, 2023.

GRR Live! Track Listing:

CD1

1. Get Off Of My Cloud

2. The Last Time

3. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

6. Wild Horses

7. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr)

8. Dead Flowers

9. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

10. Doom And Gloom

11. One More Shot

12. Miss You

13. Honky Tonk Women

14. Band Introductions

CD2

1. Before They Make Me Run

2. Happy

3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

4. Start Me Up

5. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

6. Brown Sugar

7. Sympathy For the Devil

8. You Can't Always Get What You Want

9. Jumpin' Jack Flash

10. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction