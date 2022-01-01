Lewis Capaldi wants to swap sad songs for Swedish pop bangers

Lewis Capaldi is tempted to switch his sad ballads for Swedish pop hits.

The 'Forget Me' singer has worked with legendary Swedish producer Max Martin on the track 'Leave Me Slowly' for his new album 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent', and the track - which he's described as "very '80s'" - has given the star a potential new direction to explore.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "He's an intimidating man. He's very nice but you're like, 'F***, that's Max Martin!' We worked with a few of the Swedish lot and for the next album, I'd like to go back and forth to Sweden.

"They're a cool bunch and they're good at writing songs. But I didn't expect to come out with the song that we can out with.

"It sounds like an '80s high school slow dance banger, so that's an interesting thread to pull at when the time is right."

Max has previously worked with a who's who of pop music, from Britney Spears and Celine Dion to Taylor Swift and Katy Perry.

The 26-year-old singer's Ed Sheeran collaboration 'Pointless' is set to drop later this week, with his highly anticipated second album due to drop in 2023.

Lewis hasn't rushed out the album or forced himself back on the road too soon, and that's been a very conscious decision.

He said: "You're not flying every single day. I don't think people understand how touring can affect your head and the way you think and feel.

"There's still this massive misunderstanding [around it]."

The singer admitted he wouldn't want his fans to suffer if he pushed himself too far on tour and wasn't able to deliver to his usual standards.

He added: "If you're asking people to pay £40 for a ticket, especially with the economy the way it is, you want to give them a night to remember."