Cameron Diaz reveals the first meal she made for Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz has revealed the meal she prepared for her first date with her now-husband Benji Madden.



The A-lister opened up about winning the rocker's heart with a savoury dish of Mediterranean lamb chops in a sneak peek from Wednesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.



Barrymore, 47, set the tone for her longtime friend Diaz, 50, by describing how she assisted her Charlie's Angels co-star in preparing for her first date with the Good Charlotte guitarist, 43.



"We get home from this two-day immersive course on Northern and Southern Italian cooking and you are about to go on a date with Benji," Barrymore recalled.



Barrymore shared that they "talked about the date all weekend" and she even drove Diaz to the grocery store to get the ingredients but she was "so pregnant" that she stayed in the car while her pal went shopping.



The four-time Golden Globe nominee explained to the audience how she jazzed up the main dish with couscous and shallot gold, broccoli, and sautéed zucchini.



Shallot gold is Barrymore's personal favourite and one of Diaz's preferred flavour enhancers.



The first date must have gone down well - Diaz married Madden in January 2015 and they welcomed their daughter Raddix via surrogate in December 2019.