Jennifer Lopez shares message Ben Affleck had inscribed inside her wedding ring

Jennifer Lopez has revealed the words inscribed on the inside of her wedding ring.

While speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the On The Floor singer revealed a promise that her husband Ben Affleck had inscribed on the inside of her wedding ring.

"Not. Going. Anywhere.," the inscription reads.

Jennifer explained, "Because that's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again. Like, don't worry, I'm not going anywhere."

Ben and Jennifer married in July this year after getting engaged for the second time in April, 20 years after their first romance in the early 2000s.

The singer said in her interview that the rekindled love story inspired her latest album This Is Me... Now, a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me... Then.

"Twenty years ago, I fell in love with the love of my life and I was working on an album, and it was called This Is Me... Then," she told Zane. "And it was all about capturing that moment in time. I said, 'Now the most amazing, incredible, unbelievable thing has happened.' And the reason we're here is because I want to capture this moment in time. 'Cause it is even better than the first time."

This Is Me... Now, which will be released next year, features a track titled Not. Going. Anywhere. in honour of the ring inscription.