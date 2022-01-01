Lewis Capaldi wants to make a record in Sweden

Lewis Capaldi wants to make an album in Sweden.

The 'Someone You Loved' hitmaker worked with producer Max Martin on an "80s high school slow dance banger" for his upcoming LP 'Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent' and he was so inspired by their collaboration, he's already got some ideas for his third record.

He said: "We did a song with Max Martin called 'Leave Me Slowly', which is very 80s.

"He's an intimidating man. He's very nice, but you're like, 'F***, that's Max Martin!'

"We worked with a few of the Swedish lot and for the next album, I'd like to go back and forth to Sweden.

"They're a cool bunch and they're good at writing songs.

"But I didn't expect to come out with a song that we came out with. It sounds like an 80s high school slow dance banger, so that's an interesting thread to pull when the time is right."

The 26-year-old singer's fans have waited a long time for new music and live shows from Lewis, but he hopes they are understanding of his need to put his mental health first.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "You're not flying every single day. I don't think people understand how touring can affect your head and the way you think and feel.

"There's still this massive misunderstanding."

And ultimately, Lewis knows he can put on a better show for fans by taking his time.

He added: "If you're asking people to pay £40 a ticket, especially with the economy the way it is, you want to give them a night to remember."