Lars Ulrich 'thought for sure' new Metallica album would leak

Lars Ulrich shared he worried the new Metallica album 72 Seasons would leak.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the Metallica drummer opened up about the band’s decision not to promote their newest album 72 Seasons prior to its release.

72 Seasons is set for release on 17 April 2023. The lead single Lux Æterna dropped on Monday, along with details of a 2023-2024 worldwide tour.

“We’ve been working on a new album for the last year, year-and-a-half - our COVID lockdown record,” Lars told host Howard Stern, via New Music Express. “And the one thing that we’ve done all through that is for the first time in our career, we never really talked about it. So, rather than, ‘Hey, there’s a new record’ and countdowns and, ‘Guess what’s coming your way?’ and all that kind of s**t, we’ve been tight-f*****g-lipped about it.”

He added, “We thought for sure this thing would leak. It hasn’t f*****g leaked.”

In a press release on the upcoming album, Metallica frontman James Hetfield explained more about the title.

“72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are."

He continued, "I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is re-enactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”