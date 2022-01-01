Kim Kardashian and Kanye West officially settle divorce

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially settled their divorce.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the SKIMS founder and Donda rapper have settled their divorce, agreeing on joint custody with “equal access” to their four kids - North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

Kanye is also obliged to send Kim $200,000 (£167,000) per month in spousal support, cover 50 percent of the kids’ educational expenses, and contribute 50 percent of their security expenses.

Kim and Kanye married in 2014, following the reality television star’s divorce from Kris Humphries. Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in 2021, after seven years of marriage.

In a February interview with Vogue, Kim opened up about the divorce, explaining, “I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good.”

West made headlines in October when he tweeted antisemitic remarks about going "death con 3" on Jews. Despite later apologising for his comments, the Yeezy designer has continued to lose million-dollar brand deals with Balenciaga, Vogue, and CAA (Creative Arts Agency), among others.