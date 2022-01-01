NEWS MTV Push UK & Ire announce The 2023 Shortlist Newsdesk Share with :





MTV has a long history of discovering and championing new music talent with past alumni of its MTV Push UK & IRE campaigns, including winners AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Bad Boy Chiller Crew, Krept & Konan, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Nathan Dawe, The Vamps, YUNGBLUD, alongside finalists Charli XCX, Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey, Sam Smith, Years & Years and more.



Anna Karatziva, Head of Talent and Music, MTV UK & IRE, commented: “Our favourite new artist campaign is back! MTV Push UK & Ireland returns to support another incredible line-up of fresh music talent, giving them the platform and exposure to catapult their careers. It’s been inspiring to listen to the wealth of amazing new music produced by the latest artists, who prove the industry is only getting more creative. We’re thrilled to be working with our 10 nominees and cannot wait to discover who our viewers will crown in January 2023 as the new MTV Push UK & Ireland winner.”

MTV Push UK & IRE 2022 winner Bad Boy Chiller Crew added:



“Big up MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2022...winning this last year was such a big moment for us.We are buzzin to see who wins this year - good luck to all the nominees. Get behind your favourite artists you charvaaas”



The incredible up and coming artists are set to be some of the most exciting acts of 2023, with each being showcased by MTV with exclusive content being premiered across our channels and social platforms throughout January.





MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2023 SHORTLIST ARTIST QUOTES:



BELLAH

Thank you MTV for acknowledging me as one of your top 10 artists for 2023. It is an honour to be among such great company and to be seen by such a pristine establishment. I grew up watching my favourite videos on your channel so to be here is truly a massive achievement for me.”



CAITY BASER

“I can’t BELIEVE that I’ve made it onto this year's MTV list. It's honestly a dream come true. I used to always watch the list when I was little so the fact that I’m now going to be a part of it is wild! To everyone that’s played and danced to my music, thank u so much I LOVE U! LET’S GOOOO!”



DYLAN

“Having recognition from someone as influential of MTV is a massive yeehaw moment for me, and I am so happy to be a part of this year’s selection, thank you MTV!”



FLO

“We couldn’t believe it when our first ever video for “Cardboard Box” went viral and it showed us how important music videos are! MTV have championed artists and their music videos for decades and we are so thankful to be one of their nominees for MTV Push UK & IRE 2023. Bring it on.”



KATIE GREGSON-MACLEOD

“To be recognised in this way by MTV is incomprehensible to me. Many of the former nominees have had a massive impact on my music and to be in the cohort for 2023 is really a huge honour. I can’t wait to develop as an artist and see what 2023 has in store for not only me but also all the artists and creatives who inspire me constantly.”



PIRI & TOMMY

“We're so happy to be one of the MTV Push UK & IRE 2023 nominees! Huge thanks MTV for all the support, big up froge nation!”



RIMZEE

“Big up MTV. It’s an honour to be recognised and supported by such a legendary platform. This is only gonna inspire me to go harder.”



SHASIMONE

“It’s always an amazing feeling when you find out you’ve been selected for something, so it’s such an honour to be part of this campaign. It’s been such an amazing year and I remember my first time working with MTV for YORaps and couldn’t have worked with a better team, so it’s a pleasure to continue this relationship into 2023 and work with them again - thank you and here’s to another amazing year coming up!”



STONE

“We are honoured to be nominated for MTV Push UK & IRE 2023. MTV has always been such a cool platform for artists to be involved in so to have so much support from them means so much to us.”



VENBEE

"This is MADD! I’m so gassed to be one of MTV Push UK & IRE artists for 2023. I can’t wait to perform for you."

