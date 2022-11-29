Kendrick Lamar's Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers is BBC 6 Music's Album of the Year

Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers' has been crowned BBC Radio 6 Music's Album of the Year.

The hip-hop legend's acclaimed 2022 LP beat the likes of Yard Act's 'The Overload', Wet Leg's self-titled debut, Fontaines D.C.'s 'Skinty Fia' and Arctic Monkeys' 'The Car' to the top spot.

Lauren Laverne announced the outcome on her BBC Radio 6 Music Breakfast Show on Tuesday (29.11.22).

Presenters at the UK's top radio station were asked to vote.

Mary Anne Hobbs was among those to vote for the album and said: "I think it's fair to say, it's rare that one artist can unite the whole of the 6 Music family, with our vast diversity of tastes and preferences. But Kendrick is peerless, and with 'Mr Morale and The Big Steppers', he's done it."

Samantha Moy, Head of BBC Radio 6 Music, commented: "6 Music's Albums of the Year celebrates the work of some incredible artists who have been championed by our passionate presenters across 2022. As always, 6 Music will be taking a deeper exploration of each of these fine albums throughout December. Congratulations to all of our selected artists and especially to Kendrick Lamar for his acclaimed album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers."

The praise follows Kendrick's big wins at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022, while he's nominated for eight awards at the 2023 GRAMMYs.

6 Music's Top 10 albums of 2022 are:

Kendrick Lamar – 'Mr Morale and The Big Steppers'

Yard Act – 'The Overload'

Kae Tempest – 'The Line Is A Curve'

Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul – 'Topical Dancer'

Wet Leg – 'Wet Leg'

Warmduscher – 'At The Hotspot'

Fontaines D.C. – 'Skinty Fia'

Danger Mouse and Black Thought – 'Cheat Codes'

Arctic Monkeys – 'The Car'

Gwenno – 'Tresor'