Billie Eilish 'really inspired' by boyfriend Jesse Rutherford

Billie Eilish has opened about her relationship with boyfriend Jesse Rutherford publicly for the first time.



The Happier Than Ever singer, 20, was spotted kissing the Neighbourhood frontman Jesse, 31, in October and they made their romance Instagram official to celebrate Halloween later that month. Shortly after, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala, for which they wore matching Gucci outfits.



Speaking about the romance for the first time during her sixth consecutive time capsule interview with Vanity Fair, Billie revealed she was the one who pursued Jesse.



"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," she said of her relationship. "I managed to get... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a*s! Are we kidding me? Can we just (get a) round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his a*s. All me. I did that s**t. I locked that motherf**ker down."



The Bad Guy singer then shared that "physical touch" is very important to her in relationships.



"I just need to be touching skin all the time. Touching and cuddling and hugging, anything skin-related is really a big thing for me," she explained. "Other than that: just like freedom; I don't want to be controlled, I want to be trusted, I want to be able to have space and I want love and attention. Equal admiration is really important. I'm really inspired by this person and he's inspired by me, it's really cool."



After Vanity Fair published the "Same Interview, The Sixth Year" video on Monday, Billie announced they will no longer be an annual event.



"Gonna be the last VF video for a while," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "Gonna keep shooting one every year but hold them and put them out every few years... love you all dearly."