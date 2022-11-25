Mark Feehily struck down with pneumonia amid Westlife tour

Mark Feehily has been forced to pull out of Westlife's upcoming gigs due to pneumonia.

The 42-year-old singer already had to miss the band's Newcastle gigs on Friday (25.11.22) and Saturday (26.11.22), and is gutted he has to miss more concerts on their 'Wild Dreams' jaunt - but he's under doctor's orders to rest up.

Mark said: "Firstly, I'd like to say a huge sincere thank you to everybody for sending their and get well soon messages - it means so much. I was really gutted to miss the weekend shows in Newcastle but I started to feel quite unwell on Friday and doctors have confirmed that it is a bout of pneumonia.”

Mark, who sings the highest notes out of his bandmates - Shane Filan, 43, Nicky Byrne, 44, and Kian Egan, 42 - vowed to return to the stage "as soon as" he is given the "all-clear".

He continued: "I have been informed that the quickest way to recovery is to rest and continue the antibiotics. I'm feeling a bit better every day. The nurses and motors are taking amazing care of me so it should all be over in no time.

"This does, however, mean missing more gigs which is horrible but I'll be back on stage as soon as I get the all clear."

Mark signed off the post: "Until then, Nicky, Shane and Kian will continue to fly the Westlife flag high for all of us. Please scream even louder than usual for those three legends in my absence! Sending love to you all, I hope to see you back on the road very soon!"

The Irish group aren't having much luck of late, as bandmate Nicky took a nasty tumble backstage at their Glasgow show last week.

He told fans on Instagram: "So last night I did have a little accident on stage in Glasgow, where I didn’t realise the mechanical stairs had opened behind me.

“A crazy moment which could have been a lot worse but I’m completely fine, a little bit battered and bruised but ok! I’ll see y’all back up there tonight. The show must go on. Thanks for all your well wishes. #ReallyFlyingWithoutWings."

The 'What About Now' hitmakers play Liverpool next on November 30.

The tour is currently due to end with two nights in Belfast on December 15 and 16.