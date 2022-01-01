Nia Archives, FLO and Cat Burns make BRITs' Rising Star 2023 shortlist

Nia Archives, FLO and Cat Burns have been shortlisted for the Rising Star award at the BRIT Awards 2023.

Lo-fi jungle star Nia admitted she is feeling "so overwhelmed and happy" to be up for the same prize handed to the likes of Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, Celeste, and last year's recipient Holly Humberstone.

She said: "Words won't describe how I'm feeling about being nominated for the BRITs Rising Star. Growing up and watching it on TV, I really never thought it could happen to someone like me. I'm just so overwhelmed and happy right now."

Earlier this year, the 'Forbidden Feelingz' star was honoured with the Best Producer prize at the NME Awards.

Singer/songwriter Cat, 22, is over the moon to have been chosen as she had this specific accolade on her bucket list.

She said: "A BRITs Rising Star nomination was a major thing on my bucket list for me this year, so to have achieved that honestly means the world to me. I'm super grateful for the year I've had and am so honoured to have been chosen!"

Like Adele, Cat was a scholar at The BRIT School.

British girl group FLO - comprising Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma, and Renée Downer - only released their debut single 'Cardboard Box' in March, but they quickly attained a mass following after the track went viral on TikTok.

They have declared "girl groups are back" and expressed their goal of paving the way for future artists to "achieve their dreams".

The trio said: "It's a dream come true to receive a BRIT nomination less than a year after dropping our first single. We all grew up watching the BRITs with our mums, and have been inspired by the girl groups and powerful female artists who have performed on that stage. We're grateful to everyone who has believed in our vision so far and can't wait to share more music with the world. Girl groups are back and we want to pave the way for more artists to achieve their dreams. We hope that this is the first of many BRIT nominations for FLO."

The overall winner will be announced on December 8.

The BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday 11th February - the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history - and will broadcast live on ITV and ITVX - from The O2 arena.