Hailey Bieber shuts down pregnancy rumours as she reveals large ovarian cyst

Hailey Bieber shut down pregnancy speculation on Monday by revealing she had an ovarian cyst "the size of an apple".



On Monday, the model and Rhode founder posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of her lifting up her top to show her bare belly and described the "painful and achey" feelings associated with the cyst.



"I have a cyst on my ovary the size of an apple," Hailey wrote beside the image. "I don't have endometriosis or PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) but I have gotten an ovarian cyst a few times and it's never fun."



In a small caption next to her stomach, she added, "Not a baby".



"It's painful and achey and makes me feel nauseous and bloated and crampy and emotional," she continued, "Anyways... I'm sure a lot of you can overly relate and understand. We got this." She added three peace sign emojis to the post.



Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, have always been open and honest with their fans about their health issues.



Hailey was hospitalised in March for a small blood clot in her brain, which caused a mini-stroke, and soon after underwent a heart procedure after doctors discovered a hole in the organ.



Just as Hailey began recovering from her medical problems, Justin developed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological disorder characterised by facial nerve paralysis.



She insisted on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in June she and Justin were on the mend.