Kanye West storms out of podcast interview after receiving pushback over antisemitic claims

Kanye West stormed off the set of an interview with podcaster Tim Pool on Monday after the host challenged his antisemitic remarks.



The Stronger rapper, also known as Ye, has come under fire in recent weeks for his anti-Jewish rhetoric, particularly a tweet declaring he was going "death con 3" on the religious group.



Kanye and Tim discussed the controversy with far-right political provocateurs Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos on the Timcast IRL show on Monday, but the interview ended after 20 minutes when Kanye stormed out following light pushback from the host.



"I'm getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I'm just standing there. And when I found out that they tried to put me in jail, it was like a dog was biting on my arm. I almost shed a tear, almost, but I still walked and stride through it," Kanye said.



"I think they've been extremely unfair to you," Tim replied, to which the rapper asked, "Who is they though? We can't say who they is, can we?" - with the "they" referring to Jews.



Tim clarified that he meant the "corporate press" and Nick chipped in, "It is them though, isn't it?" and Tim argued, "No, it's not."



Kanye asked Tim to explain what he meant and as the host did so, Kanye took off his headset and walked out of the studio.



After Kanye and his friends left, Tim said to his co-host: "Literally, I said a couple of sentences about 'I don't think that's fair.' Did I insult the man? He seriously can't handle it?"



About five minutes before he left the show, the Touch the Sky hitmaker said he felt like the interview was a "set up".



"I'm literally going to walk the F off the show if I'm sitting up here having to, you know, talk about, 'You can't say it was Jewish people that did it,'" he snapped.



The 45-year-old also appeared on the podcast to discuss his, Nick and Milos recent dinner with former U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Both he and Trump are running for office in 2024.