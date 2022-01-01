Billie Eilish is working on a new album

Billie Eilish is working on her new album.



The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker has started writing her highly anticipated third record - the follow-up to last year's collection 'Happier Than Ever' - with her brother and collaborator Finneas.



Asked if they have been working together recently, she told Vanity Fair magazine: "We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again.



"We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting.”



The 20-year-old singer revealed they even have a set schedule now where they meet up, and she admitted it's nice on a personal level too.



She added: "Now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life.



"I’m hanging out with my brother a lot, actually. It’s my buddy!”



It's not known what direction Billie and Finneas are taking with the new material, or when fans will get to hear any of the songs.



Meanwhile, last month the pop star admitted she was surprised to find out that people thought her music was "depressing", as she never consider her tunes to have that vibe.



She said: "It was so weird to me when I was first coming up and, and the thing everybody said was, like, ‘Billie Eilish’s music is so depressing, and it’s so sad, and it’s too dark.'



"I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Have you listened to The Beatles and ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’ and ‘Yesterday’, and Lana Del Rey? Like, what the hell?’"



Instead, she suggested her hits - including the likes of 'Everything I Wanted' and 'Happier Than Ever' - are simply examples of lyrics that are "real".



She added: "It was so surprising to me that people thought anything I was creating was dark. I mean, it’s real.”