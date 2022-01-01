Jennifer Lopez didn't want to waste any time after reuniting with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez didn't want to waste any more time after rekindling her romance with Ben Affleck.

Following a brief engagement in the early 2000s, the On the Floor hitmaker and Argo director reconnected in April 2021.

After a year of dating, the couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in July.

Reflecting on their relationship during an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Jennifer explained she and Ben had no hesitations about getting back together.

"I think now that we're older, we realise, it's much more clear, because even then when we felt that way, now we know. Now, we know," she admitted. "And there is no questions and there is no kind of like, 'Well, let's see how this goes.' Like, 'Nope, it's me and you. That's it. All the way, till the end. That's it. It's going to be us.'"

Jennifer realised "immediately" she still had a connection with Ben, but the pair both had to "tread lightly" until they discussed the relationship with their children from previous marriages.

"We did know each other forever, and we had to live these separate paths and we did other beautiful things and we had these amazing children. But when we came back together and the universe and God and, as it would have it," the 53-year-old continued.

"Once we got whole enough and complete enough and loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely, as the universe would have it, we were brought into each other's lives again. And it was a crack in the clouds and that song came through and it was like, 'Boom, that's it.' And we were both very sure."