Dolly Parton wants to open a museum in Nashville

Dolly Parton is looking at opening a museum in Nashville, Tennessee.



While the country music icon already has a museum at her Dollywood theme park in Pigeon Forge, during an interview for The Tennessean published Monday, she dished on plans to establish a "Dolly Center" in the near future.



According to Parton, "Dolly Center" would include a museum.



While it is unknown what will be on display at the museum, it is possible it will highlight Parton's legendary career in the same way her Chasing Rainbows Museum does.



"I'm going to have a museum here (in Nashville) pretty soon, within the next couple of years," the 76-year-old revealed. "(The museum may be part of) a larger complex, like a 'Dolly Center' or something that includes the museum. That's kind of where my thinking is."



Dolly also indicated she would like the venue to include a restaurant.



"We have the museum at Dollywood, of course, but I would love to have something here since this is really my home," she continued. "And I may have a restaurant or a bar and grill. Right now, though, I've got so many things going. I can do without that for the moment. But someday I will have a business here."



Elsewhere in the conversation, Dolly emphasised she had no desire to tour anymore.



Yet, she was open to the idea of making an appearance at the Bonnaroo festival staged in Manchester, Tennessee one day.



"That's the kind of thing that I could do," she added. "Shows here and there, special events like that. And hopefully, one day I will do Bonnaroo."