The Weeknd raises $5 million for humanitarian fund

The Weeknd raised $5 million (£4.1 million) as part of his commitment to fighting global hunger.



On Monday, the Blinding Lights singer - real name Abel Tesfaye - presented a cheque to executives at World Food Program USA at an event in Los Angeles following his After Hours til Dawn Tour concert in the city.



The Weeknd, who serves as a U.N. World Food Programme Goodwill Ambassador, contributed $1 (£0.83) to the fund from each ticket sold for his North America stadium tour as well as proceeds of an exclusive XO Humanitarian Fund/U.N. World Food Programme tour T-shirt.



In addition, The Weeknd's corporate partners, tour venues, and supporters also stepped up to donate, while the World Food Program USA's board of directors, together with other donors, contributed another $1 million (£836,124). Bosses at cryptocurrency exchange Binance added their contribution of $2 million (£1,661,302).



Funds raised will support a variety of U.N. World Food Programme activities, with some of the money going towards emergency food assistance for mothers and children in northern Ethiopia.



"We are deeply appreciative and humbled by The Weeknd's steadfast support, as well as that of his loyal fans and partners," expressed Barron Segar, president and chief executive of World Food Program USA. "Abel is an inspiration to us all, and through his efforts, thousands of families will have food security and hope for a better future."



The news comes after The Weeknd announced the 2023 leg of his tour, for which he will continue to contribute money from each ticket sold across Europe, the United Kingdom, and Latin America.