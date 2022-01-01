Iggy Azalea couldn't walk for three weeks following back surgery 'complications'

Iggy Azalea is working on getting her strength back after suffering health complications following back surgery.

The Fancy rapper revealed in a lengthy Twitter thread on Monday that she underwent what she thought would be "rather mundane surgery" on her back five weeks ago before she flew to Australia to shoot a movie. However, the operation was not as straightforward as she had expected.

"It didn’t end up being very mundane because I had complications with my recovery & ended up in bed hooked up to a million machines and in so much pain there are about 3 days I actually just can’t remember at all," she tweeted. "I didn’t walk except to use the bathroom (a whole other ordeal lol) for 3 weeks & you’d be shocked to know how weak you can get when you don’t actually move. It happens really fast.

"A week ago, I was cleared to get up and start moving again. I’ve been seeing someone daily at the house and we do lil workouts (they are so sad y’all lol) I’ve been getting back strong. I will recover 100%. My goal is to be in good health by Christmas."

The Australian star explained that she will no longer be in the movie, the name of which she refused to disclose, and is not yet well enough to fly home or go on holiday.

In addition, Iggy confessed to one fan that she "profusely cried daily for the first two weeks" after the surgery but she estimates she is "about 50% recovered".

She revealed to another user that she couldn't stand up for more than three minutes when she first tried walking but she can now do 30 minutes, and added, "Im just chipping away at it daily until I’m at 100% (sic)."