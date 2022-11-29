Joss Stone announces 2023 London Palladium gig

Joss Stone will play the iconic London Palladium on March 7, as part of the ‘20 Years of Soul’ tour.

The 'Right to be Wrong' hitmaker will mark the 20th anniversary of her platinum-selling debut studio album 'The Soul Sessions' with a stop off at the legendary concert hall and other dates, TBC, in February and March next year.

Joss said: “I am so excited to play London again. I always love playing at home in the UK."

Meanwhile, the 'Super Duper Love' hitmaker is hoping to bag this year's Christmas Number One.

The 35-year-old pop star, who launched a comeback earlier this year with the album 'Never Forget My Love', is hoping her festive record 'Merry Christmas, Love' will take the top spot this festive season.

Asked how she felt about the possibility of topping the charts, she said: "Wouldn’t that be nice? If I had one Christmas wish!"

Meanwhile, Joss - who returned to the spotlight after winning ‘The Masked Singer’ in 2021 - recently revealed she is keen to pen tunes for other artists.

She added: "My dream is to write for other singers. I can do that from home. So I could drop Violet at school, come home, write some songs and go pick her up. That's what I would love.

"If I can set my life up like that, that would be perfect."

Tickets for the London Palladium go on general sale via Ticketmaster.co.uk at 10am on Tuesday (29.11.22).