Shania Twain adds 5 new dates to Queen of Me Tour

Shania Twain has added five new dates to her mammoth 2023 'Queen of Me Tour'.



The country-pop legend will now play Glasgow and Leeds on September 14 and September 28, respectively, for the UK leg.



And in North America, the 'You're Still the One' hitmaker will now play Bethel, New York on July 3, a second date in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada, on June 15, and New Orleans on July 24.



The jaunt kicks off on April 28 at the Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington.



It's the first global run from Shania in almost five years.



The support acts for select dates include Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton.



Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale on Friday (02.12.22) at 10 am local via LiveNation.co.uk.



The tour is in support of Shania's upcoming album of the same name, which is released on February 3.



Shania recently explained how the pandemic gave her plenty of time to focus on writing, and the sessions resulted in enough material for "four albums".



The 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' hitmaker shared: "The COVID period gave me more time than I expected. So I basically wrote four albums worth of music.



"This is just the beginning. I was so productive, I wrote a lot of music.



"So it was very difficult to narrow it down to what would then be this album, 'Queen of Me', but, of course, once I determined the real focus of the sentiment of the album, what I want to express personally out there right now, which is the Queen of Me message, be the queen of yourself, the boss of you and take responsibility for the good and the bad and everything that comes in between.



"So the songs naturally fell into place after that, once I had a good beginning, which was the title.”