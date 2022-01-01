DJ Khaled receives four luxury toilets from Drake for his birthday

DJ Khaled was thrilled to receive four luxury toilets from Drake for this birthday over the weekend.



In an Instagram video, the DJ, who turned 47 on Saturday, showed off the hi-tech toilets Drake gave him as a gift.



"Listen this is not no regular toilet bowl. My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls," Khaled said in the video. "This is called a Toto toilet bowl. If you've ever been to Drake's house, his toilet bowls are incredible."



He continued, "This is called a Toto toilet bowl. I'm not even joking, Drake, we've been wanting this. Me and my queen (have) been talking about getting Totos for the whole house."



The Wild Thoughts hitmaker also rattled off the toilets' features - they sport remote control operation, a UV-light cleaning system, an air deodorizer, a bidet function, heated seats, and the Tornado flush system.



"It's not about the money, it's just about, he went and got the best of the best. He gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls," Khaled said of his friend. "I ain't try it yet, but I'm hearing there's some music involved."



Khaled also revealed where he planned to install the toilets, with one going in his en suite bathroom and the others in the guest restroom, the movie room, and his studio. He said the studio toilet would be specifically reserved for Drake.