Billie Eilish to headline Prince William's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Billie Eilish will headline Prince William's climate change awards show on Friday.

The Happier Than Ever singer and climate change activist will lead the line-up of entertainment at the ceremony, which will also feature performances from Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle.

The ceremony will take place in Boston at the end of the Prince and Princess of Wales's three-day trip to America. During the show, five organisations will be awarded $1.2 million (£1 million) each to help fund their contributions to saving the planet.

The prizegiving will have a big celebrity presence. Rami Malek, Catherine O'Hara and Shailene Woodley will present awards, while former Lost actor Daniel Dae Kim will co-host the show alongside British presenter Clara Amfo.

"I'm honoured to be co-hosting this year's Earthshot Prize," Daniel said. "The ground-breaking, innovative work of the 2022 Finalists leaves me inspired and hopeful that we can solve the significant challenges facing us today. Whether it's taking care of our planet or healing our communities, each of us can and must step up to do our part. Thank you to this year's Finalists for leading the way."

Catherine, Princess of Wales will present an award while Prince William will deliver remarks at the end of the ceremony. Sir David Attenborough, who launched the prize with the royal in 2020, will also feature during the show.

The ceremony will be recorded at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on 2 December and broadcast on Sunday in the U.K. and Monday in America.