Craig David will walk away with a top honour at the MOBOs

Craig David will be honoured with the Outstanding Contribution Award at the 2022 MOBO Awards.

The Garage King - who has won five MOBOs during his 20-year career - will be presented the accolade at the OVO Arena Wembley on November 30.

Craig, 41, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “MOBO has been there since the beginning of my career.

“They gave me my first award and their encouragement meant everything to me.

“I’m so grateful for their continued support over the years, not just for myself but for so many UK artists.”

Knucks, Little Simz, and Central Cee lead the nominations this year.

The 'Home' rapper has landed five nods at the upcoming ceremony, including Album of the Year, Best Male Act, Best Hip-Hop Act and two Video of the Year nominations for ‘Alpha House/Hide and Seek’ and his guest spot on fellow nominee’s Kojey Radical’s single ‘Payback’.

Mercury Prize winner Simz, 28, and Central Cee, 24, are both up for four prizes.

The former received nods for Album of the Year for ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’, Best Female Act, Best Hip-Hop Act and Video of the Year for 'Point And Kill'.

And Central Cee - who was named Best Newcomer last year - scored nominations for Best Male Act, Best Drill Act, and Song of The Year and Video of the Year for 'Doja'.

Two new music categories have been added to mark the 25th edition of the MOBOs: Best Alternative Music Act (in association with Marshall) and Best Dance/Electronic Act (supported by Mixmag) to mark the widening cultural understanding of music of Black origin, which the event celebrates.

Kanya King, founder of the MOBO Awards, said: “Today's announcement truly shows what a bumper year it has been for the scene. It’s a proud moment to see MOBO once again recognise and honour the luminaries and tip the stars of the future. This is what it means when we say ‘honouring the past, inspiring the future’. Big congratulations to all our nominees and thanks to our headline partner Lucozade. A special mention to ASOS, Marshall and all our other partners. We are proud to announce the addition of two new categories to recognise the breadth of black culture’s impact on a variety of music genres and welcome more rising stars, ahead of what will be a truly unmissable celebration of our 25 years.”

Tickets for the MOBO Awards in association with Lucozade are available now.