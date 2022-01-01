Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been working with Beyonce and Rihanna's producer

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been working on solo tunes with hip-hop and R'n'B vibes with Beyoncé and Rihanna's producer.



Hit-Boy - real name Chauncey Hollis - spent time in the studio in Los Angeles with the Little Mix star earlier this year, with the pair working on a number of tracks.



A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Leigh-Anne has been working out what sort of music feels best for her, and she’s been making great progress.



“A lot of the songs have a heavy R'n'B vibe and others have strong hip-hop influences.



“It’s the music she listens to the most so it makes sense to follow that path.



“Leigh has great names working with her so she is on to a winner.”



Back in June, Leigh-Anne's record label launched an investigation after an early demo of her solo track, 'I Need You', leaked online.



Warner Music swiftly had links to the recording taken down.



The clip was replaced with a notice of a copyright claim by the owner, which read: “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”



A source said at the time: “This track is an extremely early demo.



“Bosses acted quickly and are determined to get to the bottom of how it appeared online because only a handful of people had heard it.



“They are taking it extremely seriously. Leigh-Anne is working hard to give fans the music they deserve.”



Leigh-Anne has also been working with Tayla Parx, who co-wrote the girl group's hit single 'Sweet Melody'.



It was also claimed that Leigh-Anne is set to drop her last name for her solo releases.



The 31-year-old star bought the domain Leigh-Anne.com, which is currently "under construction".



Meanwhile, it's not just music Leigh-Anne is getting into after Little Mix - also comprising Perrie Edwards, 29, and Jade Thirlwall, 29 - went on hiatus as the pop singer is also writing a book.



Leigh-Anne - who has 15-month-old twins with fiance Andre Gray - has a number of projects in the pipeline, but she is most "passionate" about the tome she is planning to publish, which will focus on identity and her own experiences, expanding on the topics covered in her BBC Three documentary 'Race, Pop and Power'.



In March, it was reported that Leigh-Anne was negotiating with several publishing houses over the rights to her memoir.