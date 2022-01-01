Elton John will back his sons if they pursue a career in music

Sir Elton John and David Furnish will "fully support" their sons if they choose to pursue musical careers.

During an interview with E! News, the Grammy Award winner, 75, was asked if his and Furnish's sons Zachary Jackson, 11, and Elijah Joseph, nine, are musically inclined.

"They are still so young, so not entirely sure," John responded when asked if his sons had any musical aspirations of their own. "But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions are, my husband David and I will fully support them."

John and Furnish, 60, married on the ninth anniversary of their civil partnership in 2014, after having Zachary and Elijah through surrogacy.

John recently brought his family onstage at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, where he performed the final show of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in North America. The British singer decided to quit touring for the sake of his children.

"I am of course looking forward to spending more time with my sons," John added. "I am also looking forward to being able to dedicate more of my time to other projects, like the Elton John AIDS Foundation."

John's farewell trek, which began in 2018, will conclude in July 2023 after legs in Oceania and Europe.