Beyonce´ wins big at the Soul Train Awards

Beyonce´ took home three wins at the 2022 Soul Train Awards.



The annual awards show aired on BET on Saturday, with Break My Soul singer Beyonce´ winning Song of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Collaboration at the Las Vegas event.



Presented by BET, the Soul Train Awards honours soul and R&B musicians in a taped ceremony interspersed with performances.



Beyonce´ was awarded Song of the Year for the single on her 2022 album Renaissance, Break My Soul. The album itself was awarded Album of the Year.



Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers' song Make Me Say it Again, Girl, featuring Beyonce´, was named the Best Collaboration.







The full winners list included:



Song of the Year: Break My Soul - Beyonce´



Album of the Year: Renaissance - Beyonce´



Best Female Artist: Jazmine Sullivan



Best Male Artist: Chris Brown



Best New Artist: Tems



Best Collaboration: Make Me Say it Again, Girl - Ronald Isley and The Isley Brothers' ft. Beyonce´



Video of the Year: Smokin' Out the Window - Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic



Certified Soul Award: Mary J. Blige



Best Dance Performance: About Damn Time - Lizzo



Best Gospel/Inspirational Award: Maverick City Music X Kirk Franklin



Ashford and Simpson Songwriter's Award: Hrs & Hrs - Muni Long.