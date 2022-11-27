The Weeknd returns to finish California show he cut short

The Weeknd finally finished a show in California two months after cutting the gig short due to vocal problems.



The 32-year-old singer was left distraught back in September when he lost his voice and was unable to continue performing for fans at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California - he vowed to make it up to gig-goers and on Saturday (27.11.22), he returned to finish what he'd started.



The Weeknd - real name Abel Makkonen Tesfaye - played the same set list as the doomed September gig and was able to make it through without any issues.



Early on in the show, he told the audience: "And we’re back at the scene of the crime, it looks like. How it’s sounding tonight, is it sounding good? I love you. And the party has just started."



He also thanked fans for coming back to see him again, telling them: "Thank you from the bottom of my heart for fighting through with this with me, and for coming back and showing me so much love. I knew you’d come back. I love you guys so much, and I don’t know what else to say. Los Angeles, I f****** love you!"



During the previous show there on September 3, The Weeknd left the stage after a few songs before returning to address the 70,000 fans in attendance. Met with loud boos from fans who had packed the arena, he said: “I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologise and not tweet it or Instagram it. “I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologise. I’m so sorry. “You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much.” Later in the evening, he took to social media to again apologise. He said on an Instagram story: “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date.”