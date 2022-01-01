Jessie James Decker slams 'unkind' criticism of children's abs

Jessie James Decker has hit out at criticism of her children's bodies.

On Saturday, the singer took to Instagram to share a photo of her and sportsman husband Eric Decker's three children - Vivianne, eight, Eric, seven, and four-year-old Forrest - posing in front of palm trees on a beach in Mexico.

"Vacation Decker style," she wrote in the caption.

However, a number of followers commented on the kids' abs.

"What do you feed your kids? Work out routine?" one user questioned, while another wrote, "Wow I've never seen abs like that on young kids."

In response, Jessie asked her fans to avoid such posts.

"From one mother to another. Please don't call my children's appearance strange just because they don't look the way you think they should?" the 34-year-old fired. "It's unkind."

And a number of Jessie's celebrity friends voiced their support for her message.

"I love these smiles. The strength. So in their bodies. Fun goals," her fellow Dancing with the Stars co-star Selma Blair wrote, while Kelly Rowland added, "These abs on these babies, tho!!! I gotta step my game up! Lol."