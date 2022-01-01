Dua Lipa granted Albanian citizenship

Dua Lipa is "honoured" to have received Albanian citizenship.

The New Rules hitmaker, who was born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents, regularly references her heritage and links to the nation.

And on Sunday, Dua was granted Albanian citizenship by Mayor Erion Veliaj during a ceremony held in Tirana.

"Thank you President Bajram Begaj and Mayor @erionveliaj for this honour - got my Albanian citizenship!! ~ faleminderit, po ndihem shume krenare (Thank you, I'm very proud)," she wrote on Instagram alongside a slideshow of images from her special day.

Dua, 27, was joined by her parents and siblings for the occasion.

Later, President Bajram Begaj also took to Twitter to praise the popstar for promoting Albania around the world.

"Happy to give the one and only @DUALIPA the decree of Albanian citizenship. She has made us proud with her global career and engagement in important social causes," he added.

Dua is set to take to the stage at the Skanderbeg Square in Tirana on Sunday night for her final concert as part of her Future Nostalgia tour.