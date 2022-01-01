Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz pay tribute to Irene Cara

Mariah Carey and Lenny Kravitz have led tributes to late star Irene Cara.

The singer-songwriter, real name Irene Cara Escalera, died at her home in Florida on Friday. She was 63.

A cause of death has not yet been announced.

Following the sad news, Mariah took to Twitter to remember Cara, who played Coco Hernandez in the 1980 musical Fame and also recorded the film's title song.

"I put on the original Fame in honour of the late great Irene Cara. Such an inspiration to so many, especially me. Her beauty and talent is awe-inspiring in this movie. Rest in peace, dear angel (sic)," she wrote.

In addition to her role in Fame, Cara was known for co-writing and performing Flashdance... What a Feeling from 1983's Flashdance, for which she won an Academy Award and Grammy Award. She also portrayed Sparkle Williams in the 1976 movie Sparkle.

Meanwhile, Lenny honoured Cara's talent in an emotional post.

"Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know. Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart," he commented.

Other stars to pay tribute included Flea, John Leguizamo, Viola Davis, and Diane Warren.

"Oh no. Sing in power forever Irene Cara. Light Up The Sky Like A Flame," the songwriter added.