Future wants to become a billionaire

Future has set his sights on becoming a billionaire.



In an interview with Billboard, the rapper - real name Nayvadius Cash - revealed that he is building an empire through his music ventures and real estate investments.



And while Future is now comfortable, he is always seeking new ways to build his wealth.



"Sometimes I ask questions, if I meet a billionaire, like, 'How'd you get to where you got?' Or, 'How'd you accomplish everything that you have?'" he explained. "I have those conversations with different people, successful people. But the way I get mine might be different. It just helps me to understand that I'm on the right path when I talk to people that have billions."



In addition to putting more money in the bank, Future is also contemplating settling down.



The star has seven children from previous relationships but has never wed.



"When the time's right, it'll happen. It ain't nothing that I'm really chasing. But I do dream of it, and I do want it," the 39-year-old continued. "I want to make sure I just live that to the fullest. But I don't really think about that s**t, like having a wife and s**t. But I want a wife. Everybody around me wants me to have a wife more than I want a wife."