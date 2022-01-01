NEWS Meghan Trainor looks to end Taylor Swift’s reign Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift tracks for a sixth consecutive week atop the Official Singles Chart with Anti-Hero, having released a brand-new acoustic version of the track this week. But the deal’s far from sealed, as Meghan Trainor is quickly catching up.



Meghan’s viral hit Made You Look is set to claim a new peak this Friday, climbing to Number 2 at the midweek mark. Could it go all the way and become Meghan’s first Number 1 single since 2015 Charlie Puth collab Marvin Gaye?



Venbee, goddard. and ArrDee also climb midweek, looking to score a new Number 3 peak with drum ‘n’ bass cut messy in heaven. Another future Number 1 contender?



Anne-Marie and Aitch are on the rebound with PSYCHO, set to jump into the Top 5 for the first time in its 11th week on chart (4).



As he releases his new LP This Is What I Mean, Stormzy’s Hide & Seek (6) and the sublime Firebabe (7) look set for new peaks, as Dermot Kennedy’s Kiss Me also tracks for a new best in its 13th week on the chart (14).



With the World Cup under way, Baddiel, Skinner & The Lightning Seeds’ anthemic Three Lions looks to edge closer to the Top 10 this week (12). Could the lads’ festive version of the track – Three Lions (It’s Coming Home For Christmas) – have a shot at this year’s Christmas Number 1? See all the contenders for the coveted Christmas chart-topper here.



It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, as a host of festive favourites make their ascent midweek. Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You (8) and Wham!’s Last Christmas (10) could both climb into the Top 10 for the first time this year, as Ed Sheeran and Elton John’s Merry Christmas eyes a return to the Top 20 (16).



And finally, RAYE looks set to leap into the Top 20 with her viral hit Escapism featuring 070 Shake (18).

