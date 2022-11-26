George Ezra inspired by festival crowds

George Ezra thinks about festival crowds when working on new music.



The 'Green Green Grass' hitmaker feels "at home" performing in a field amongst a wide range of artists and because his songs always go down well in the environment, he thinks about how new tracks would come across in a live setting when he's in the recording studio.



Speaking to Harriet Scott on stage at Magic Radios Magic of Christmas show in London on Saturday (26.11.22) afternoon, he said: "With every show you do, especially at the beginning, you start to learn what you're a part of, and it was obvious early on that we were so at home at festivals, and then when you go back to the studio, of course that's in your mind to some degree, that's where the music is. So festivals and live performances, that's what we look forward to."



George - who is one of the performers at next year's Isle of Wight festival - admitted he is particularly excited about the 2023 festival season.



He said: "This is my third record, we're looking forward to it, especially what came before, with the two years and not being able to do it, we're all just looking forward to it...



"We did a few last year but not so many so I'm excited for festival season next year."



Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer admitted he is looking forward to a "calm and chilled" Christmas.



He said: "It's quite calm and chilled at home, we don't do much, it's relaxed, but it's lovely.



"I won't be cooking, I won't be playing guitar, I'm just there for moral support."



George recently admitted he would consider walking away from the spotlight once he's turned 30.



He said: "This might be a conversation for another time, but I don't feel an urge or want to continue operating in the way we do at the minute. And that's not a rebellion, it's just how I feel. Like, 'Cool, that was a thing.'



"The last date lands around April next year. Then it's festival season, then it's my 30th, and you think, 'Well, what an amazing decade. But don't kid yourself into thinking that's all life could be.'..



"I think I'll always write and record music, I just don't know if it'll be as commercial. Or maybe it will be but I won't promote it much."



Magic Radio has now gone 100% Christmas and will be playing nothing but seasonal songs over the festive period.