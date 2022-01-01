Robbie Williams' songwriter Guy Chambers eyes Christmas No1 with sweary festive number

Robbie Williams' songwriter Guy Chambers is aiming for Christmas number one with his X-rated festive song, 'Thank F*** It's Christmas'.



The 59-year-old record producer doesn't hold back, taking aim at the likes of Elon Musk and the government on the loaded Yuletide cut.



A mystery vocalist, who goes by the name ‘Trickster', sings: "Interest rates are rising fast



"There’s monkeypox with COVID and SARS



"And strange smooth faced multi-billionaires



"Trying to build a house on Jupiter or Mars



"When all this looks so very, very bleak



"I’ll hold my head up and I’ll shriek



"Thank f*** it’s Christmas."



Guy said: "It was an interesting challenge to write a Christmas song that reflects the tensions and stresses that we are currently living under, but with 'Thank F*** It’s Christmas' I think we’ve achieved it."



Ian Maclay of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra added: "It was great to work with Guy Chambers who is such a respected and legendary figure in the music business, and we hope that this recording receives the attention it deserves."



Watch the accompanying music video here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Iv7QD-akLAQ.



A clean version called ‘Praise Be It’s Christmas’ has also been released.



Money raised from the songs will benefit charities tackling child welfare and social hunger throughout the month of December.



Stream now on all major streaming services.