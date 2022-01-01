BTS star RM taps Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and more for debut solo album

BTS star RM has recruited Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and Mahalia for his debut solo album, ‘Indigo’.



The 28-year-old rapper has unveiled the starry list of collaborators on the eagerly-awaited 10-track LP, which arrives on December 2.



The legendary Erykah appears on the opening track 'Yun', followed by hip-hop star Anderson on 'Still Life', while R'n'B British-Jamaican star Mahalia is joined by K Hip Hop star Paul Blanco on 'Closer'.



RM's music will continue to serve as his diary entries.



He explained recently: “I had fun working on music, I think it will be completely different from ‘Mono’.



“If ‘Mono’ recorded my 2016 to ’18, then I think this new album serves as my diary and archive for 2019 to ’22.”



He released two mixtapes, 2015's 'RM' and 2018's 'Mono.



RM recently joined forces with fellow Korean outfit Balming Tiger on the tune ‘Sexy Nukim’.



Meanwhile, his bandmate Jin recently broke a record with his hit ‘The Astronaut’ becoming the fastest single by a solo artist to reach a million sales.



After the K-Pop boy band collaborated with Chris Martin and co on the mega-hit 'My Universe' on the band's 2021 LP 'Music of the Spheres', the 29-year-old star teamed up with the 'Yellow' hitmakers to pen the his latest track, and it's had astronomical success.



According to The Korea Economic Daily, 'The Astronaut' shifted more than 1,024,382 copies as of November 12.



As well as adding to the lyrics, Coldplay play on the track and Chris plays a news presenter in the accompanying music video.