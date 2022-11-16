Kanye West claims Donald Trump 'screamed at him' during meeting in Florida

Kanye West has claimed former U.S. President Donald Trump "screamed at him" during their meeting in Florida this week.

The rapper and former leader separately announced their intention to run for U.S. President in 2024 recently, and they met up at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida this week, where West surprised Trump by asking him to be his running mate.

In a "Mar-a-Lago debrief" video posted on Twitter on Thursday, West claimed that Trump was "perturbed" by his request and yelled that he was going to lose his campaign during their dinner.

"I think the thing that Trump was most perturbed about, me asking him to be my Vice President. I think that was lower on the list of things that caught him off-guard. It was the fact that I walked in with intelligence," West said.

"When Trump started basically screaming at me at the table telling me I was gonna lose, I mean, has that ever worked for anyone in history? I'm like, hold on Trump, you're talking to Ye."

The Stronger hitmaker recently revealed that he had brought on far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos as his campaign manager. He reportedly also brought Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who was banned from YouTube for hate speech, and Karen Giorno, Trump's former campaign advisor, to the dinner.

Elsewhere in the video, West claimed he also discussed Trump granting clemency to inmate Alice Marie Johnson in 2018 after meeting with his then-wife Kim Kardashian, and Trump allegedly told him he "didn't do it for Kim, but he did it for me".

Trump allegedly made a derogatory comment about the reality star and West added, "I was thinking like, that's the mother of my children."

The video then ended with a title card bearing his campaign slogan "YE24".

West shared a series of other campaign videos on his Twitter page on Thursday, including one which features news reports on his recent antisemitism controversy. At the start of one clip, West revealed the financial issues he's facing with Adidas, who pulled its Yeezy partnership with the rapper following his remarks.

"November 16, 2022 (Yeezy HQ) Los Angeles, ca... Adidas has just frozen all of Ye's bank accounts and sued him for 275 million dollars in advertising fees," the message reads.

West unsuccessfully ran for U.S. President in 2020.