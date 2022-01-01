Zayn Malik releases Jimi Hendrix cover for late guitar god's 80th birthday

Zayn Malik has released a cover of Jimi Hendrix's 1971 posthumous tune 'Angel' to mark the late guitar legend's 80th birthday.



The former One Direction star, 29, has been praised by the Hendrix estate, who approved the cover in a bid to bring the Seattle heros music to a new generation.



He even used the original music with Hendrix's guitar to accompany his velvety voice.



Experience Hendrix told Billboard: “We are pleased that Zayn has been inspired to use original music from Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Angel’ in his recording of the song.



“We’re hopeful that this version of a Hendrix classic will enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi’s genius and further propel his continuing legacy.”



It marks Zayn's first release of 2022.



Hendrix's birthday is on November 27.



He tragically choked on his own vomit and died at the age of just 27 in September 1970, becoming one of the first rock stars to join the cult 27 Club.



Earlier this year, Hendrix was honoured with a new Blue Plaque in London.



The Hard Rock Hotel in Marble Arch was formerly the Cumberland Hotel, the 'Purple Haze' hitmaker's last residence before his death.



Jimi’s sister Janie Hendrix said at the time: “I’m so proud of my brother Jimi and his being honoured again in London. His mission was to spread love across the world through his music, and we continue to see that come to fruition all these years later."



The first Blue Plaque in his honour was installed at his Mayfair residence - which he lived at between 1968 and 1969 - in 1997.