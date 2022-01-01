Brandy Norwood reaches settlement with ex-housekeeper who sued for age discrimination

Brandy Norwood has reached a settlement with the ex-housekeeper who filed a suit against her.



According to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, The Boy is Mine singer and her ex-housekeeper have reached a settlement following the housekeeper’s age discrimination suit against Norwood.



The housekeeper, Maria Elizabeth Castaneda, sued Norwood in March for $250,000 (£206,400) over alleged age discrimination, claiming she was wrongfully terminated and denied proper wages and a meal break while she was employed by the singer.



Castaneda’s lawyers also demanded Norwood pay additional attorney fees ranging from $39,194.46 (£32,361.30) to $87,445.80 (£72,200.50) depending on how the court calculates the fees.



Castaneda has now settled with Norwood for $40,000 (£33,026.40). Norwood has also agreed to pay the attorney fees as determined by the court, with a hearing scheduled for 8 December to decide on the amount.



Norwood employed Castaneda from September 2002 to February 2022 at her Calabasas mansion, where she allegedly paid the housekeeper $125 (£103.21) per day. In Castaneda’s original lawsuit, she alleged that Norwood let her go because she did not want an “older” housekeeper, further refusing to pay Castaneda for her last two days of work.



At the time, representatives for Norwood told TMZ, “We disagree and will have further comments after we speak with our lawyers.”