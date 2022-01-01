BTS's Jin tells fans they 'can't come' to the military training centre where he's stationed

BTS singer Jin asked fans not to come to the military training centre where he’s stationed.

After confirming he would be enlisting in South Korea’s defence force, the K-Pop star responded to reports revealing which army base he will be stationed at.

“While an article I didn’t want (regarding my enlistment) has been published, ARMY, you can’t come to the recruit training centre,” Jin addressed the BTS fanbase, nicknamed ARMY, via Metro UK. “As there’ll be many people other than myself, it will be crowded and can become dangerous ARMY, I love you.”

Jin will start training on 13 December in Yeoncheon County of Gyeonggi Province, according to the outlet. He is the first BTS member to enlist in South Korea’s mandatory military service.

The group’s management company Big Hit Music previously announced every BTS member would undergo the mandatory military service required in South Korea. Jin had submitted a request to delay his conscription, but later withdrew the plea and will follow the required enrolment procedure for other South Korean citizens.

Busan’s mayor had also contested the group’s conscription, asking South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol to exclude the pop stars from the law. The president declined the request.

Aju Business Daily confirmed the singer is enrolled in basic training and is set to receive an assignment at the end of his programme. The paper also reported Jin would be deployed to a unit after five weeks of boot-camp-regimented training.