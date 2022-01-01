Jessie J remembers 'angel baby' one year after suffering miscarriage

Jessie J has paid tribute to her "angel baby" one year after suffering a miscarriage.

Last November, the Domino singer took to social media to reveal that the sonographer discovered "there was no longer a heartbeat" when she went for a scan.

Returning to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Jessie admitted the loss "still hurts" 12 months later.

"A year ago today I was told my baby no longer had a heartbeat. Although I can tell the story now without crying, have and still am discovering all the positives that experience gave me," she wrote. "Strength, Wisdom, Empathy, Gratitude. It still hurts and all day I have just been thinking about all the women and men and families who have been through this numerous times and how incredibly strong they are."

Jessie went on to note that grief is a "weird and personal" journey and she still has her ups and downs.

"Time helps but it never truly fades. Sending love and strength to anyone's heart that has or is experiencing this right now. And to my little angel baby. I feel you everywhere. Especially today," the 34-year-old added.