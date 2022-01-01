Cher admits relationship with Alexander Edwards 'looks strange on paper'

Cher has acknowledged that her age-gap relationship with Alexander Edwards "looks strange on paper".



The Believe singer, 76, sparked speculation that she was dating the 36-year-old music executive when they were photographed leaving a club while holding hands earlier this month, and she confirmed the romance on social media shortly afterwards.



On Wednesday night, she posted a topless picture of the music producer on Twitter. Besides the snap, in which Alexander simply wears boxer shorts, she wrote, "A.E.Hanging Ot (Out)."



When a few users responded with criticism of their 40-year age difference, she replied, "We're Happy" and "We're Grown ups."



She then noted that their relationship looks odd on the surface, tweeting, "On paper This Looks strange (Even 2 ME) A.E Says (love) Doesn't Know Math."



The veteran singer also revealed details of their relationship as she fielded questions from her fans.



When asked for Alexander's best qualities, she responded, "He's Kind ,Smart, Hilarious...& We (kiss) Like Teenagers."



Cher also shared that Alexander pursued her and she was "skittish" at first.



"He's 36 & In End He Came after me,Till we met in the middle.He's Consistent one ,I'm The Skittish one. We love each other.... LADIES NEVER GIVE UP (sic)," she wrote.



Editors at TMZ recently reported that Cher and Alexander met at Rick Owens' show at Paris Fashion Week in September, and the If I Could Turn Back Time hitmaker seemingly confirmed it by telling a user: "PARIS WAS MAGIC."



Cher was previously married to Sonny Bono from 1964 to 1975 and Gregg Allman from 1975 to 1979, while Alexander previously dated model Amber Rose. The pair share a three-year-old son named Slash.