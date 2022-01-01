Mariah Carey's children join her for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance

Mariah Carey's children made a surprise appearance during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday.



To close out the spectacle staged in New York City, the superstar performed her festive hit, All I Want for Christmas Is You.



Accompanied by dancers costumed in white tutus or as toy soldiers, Mariah wowed the crowd in a red gown with tulle skirt.



She accessorised the glamorous look with a diamond tiara and clutched a matching parasol.



And partway through the gig, Mariah's 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon - whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon - jumped out of large green gift boxes.



They then danced next to the Believe hitmaker onstage and accompanied her with the choreography.



Taking to Instagram after the show, Mariah shared her excitement over the performance.



"Happy Thanksgiving!!! Grateful and so proud of my beautiful kids Roc and Roe, grateful for the lambily (fans) and for the precious moments in life. Now it's reaaaallly time!!!" she wrote.



Previously, Mariah described the opportunity to be part of the annual parade as her "childhood dream coming to life".