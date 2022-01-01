Bonnie Raitt is headed to Black Deer Festival in 2023

Bonnie Raitt has been announced for Black Deer Festival, for what will be her only UK festival appearance of 2023.



The Americana icon can't wait to experience the music event, which returns to Eridge Park, Kent, South East England, between June 16 and 18.



The 73-year-old singer said: "I'm really looking forward to coming to Black Deer Festival. I hear it's a real home away from home for American musicians. See you next summer!"



It will also be a UK festival exclusive for Grammy-nominated musician and activist Allison Russell.



Lucinda Williams, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, The Teskey Brothers and Calexico have also been confirmed.



Founders of the Black Deer Festival, Gill Tee and Debs Shilling, commented: "We are thrilled to reveal the first names for Black Deer Festival 2023. Bonnie Raitt, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucinda Williams, Allison Russell... it reads like a whos who of Americana music past and present. We can't wait to welcome our community back into the deer park to enjoy it all!"



More acts will be confirmed in due course.



This year's event featured performances from Wilco, James, Van Morrison and The Water Boys.



Tier 1 and day tickets are available via https://blackdeerfestival.com/tickets/.