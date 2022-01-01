Machine Gun Kelly shares title track from semi-autobiographical flick Taurus

Machine Gun Kelly has released the title track, 'Taurus', from his semi-autobiographical flick.

The Grammy-nominated rocker - whose real name is Colson Baker - is joined by Naomi Wild (Lena in the movie) on the brooding duet.

MGK, 32, plays troubled rock star Cole in the film about “the darkness of fame, addiction, the artistic process and the music industry."

His fiancée, 'Transformers' star Megan Fox, 36, portrays Mae in the Tim Sutton-helmed feature.

Cole's battle with substance abuse isn't a character it's actually what was going on with MGK.

He said in a recent interview: “I was always asking God why I kept missing the bullet that is death.

“With all of the drugs that I would do, with all of the strangers who have nothing but their own selfish interests in mind when, you know, giving me things or encouraging a downfall mixed in with my own self-inflicted will to sabotage myself. So that was not necessarily — it wasn’t even a character [in 'Taurus']. That was just me getting a chance to actually be me.”

The 'More Than Life' star added: “That [destructive] side of me is where I always felt more comfortable.

“I’d much rather watch someone [for whom that self-destruction] is second nature than to watch some actor pretend. There’s nothing more annoying than watching a thespian fake being a rock star. It’s the worst.”

MGK also explained how hiding behind his character's scraggly hair helped him show even more of himself.

He explained: “When I finally got to hide behind [the hair], a lot more of my real self was able to show ‘cause I didn’t have to make eye contact with anybody.

“I just got to be insular and showcase what was really going on inside instead of succumbing to the pressure of what an entertainer is supposed to be.”