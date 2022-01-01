Rapper GloRilla sends fan £1k to help pay bills

Rapper GloRilla sent a fan $1,000 to help with their bills.

The Grammy-nominated star - whose real name is Gloria Woods - was happy to send the monetary support to the follower who reached out on Facebook.

They wrote: “Aye can I borrow 400 until next week? ... I’LL PAY BACK SUH #HELPASISTAOUT #CASHAPPME. (sic)"

The 'Tomorrow' star then asked what the money was for and a friend of the user replied: “This is my best friend… she works hella hard to take care of three children ALL BY HERSELF while working full time! [She has] been busting her a$$ and she deserves a break… (sic)"

A screenshot of the money received on Cash App was then shared by the user and GloRilla sent the message: “Stay blessed.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla was recently joined on stage by her cousin Cardi B at the American Music Awards to perform their collaboration 'Tomorrow 2'.

She said of their close bond in a recent interview: “I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m just easy to deal with. Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process.

“Cardi is a really sweet soul and has such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when [‘Tomorrow 2’] hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody know about me a couple months ago!”

GloRilla's track ‘F.N.F. (Let’s Go)’ is nominated for Best Rap Performance at next year's Grammys, and she said it's karma for those who dissed her and her friends.

Reacting to the nod, she tweeted: “The same song they was clowning me and my friends about saying we was Ugly and Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy.

“WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL. (sic)"

The winners will be announced at the star-studded bash on February 5.