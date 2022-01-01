Roger Daltrey and Billy Bragg pay tribute to the late Wilko Johnson

Roger Daltrey and Billy Bragg have written tributes in honour of Wilko Johnson after his death.

The Dr Feelgood guitarist and Game of Thrones star died on Monday at the age of 75, according to a statement made on his social media accounts.

After Wilko's death was announced, the Who's Roger Daltrey made a statement, saying, "More than anything Wilko wanted to be a poet. I was lucky to have known him and have him as a friend.

"His music lives on but there's no escaping the final curtain this time... So it's goodnight to Mad Carew, the uncompromising Bard of Canvey."

We Laughed singer Billy Bragg also penned a tribute to Wilko, writing on Twitter on Wednesday, "Wilko Johnson was a precursor of punk. His guitar playing was angry and angular, but his presence - twitchy, confrontational, out of control - was something we'd never beheld before in UK pop.

"(Johnny) Rotten, (Joe) Strummer, and (Paul) Weller learned a lot from his edgy demeanour. He does it right."

Wilko played in Dr Feelgood from 1971 to 1977 - before playing with The Blockheads and the Wilko Johnson Band and appearing in Game of Thrones as Ser Ilyn Payne.

No official statement has been given on Wilko's cause of death. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2013 and was given 10 months to live, however, he was declared cancer-free the following year.